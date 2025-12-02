World Briefs

Ebola outbreak in Congo is over, health minister says

kinshasa: Congo announced the end of the country’s 16th Ebola outbreak on Monday. “To date, the DRC has 53 confirmed cases, 43 deaths, and 11 probable cases related to the 16th Ebola outbreak, with an overall positive trend,“ Minister for Health Roger Kamba said in the capital, Kinshasa. He added: “Indeed, no new confirmed cases have been recorded for 45 consecutive days.” Kamba said more than 27,000 people were vaccinated, including 4,000 frontline workers, which the minister credited for helping to stem the outbreak. He noted the Central African nation is still battling other outbreaks, including cholera and mpox.

Pope in Lebanon prays for peace at tomb of saint

Annaya: Pope Leo XIV prayed on Monday at the tomb of a Lebanese saint revered among Christians and Muslims as he brought a message of peace, hope and religious coexistence to a region torn by conflict. Bells rang out as Leo’s covered popemobile snaked its way through the rain and thousands of enthusiastic Lebanese lined his motorcade route into Annaya, around 40 kilometres (25 miles) from Beirut. Some waved Lebanese and Vatican flags and tossed flower petals and rice on his car in a gesture of welcome as he zoomed by. Every year, hundreds of thousands of pilgrims visit the hilltop monastery of St. Maroun overlooking the sea to pray.