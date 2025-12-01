World Briefs

Thousands protest far-right surge in Croatia following incident

zagreb: Thousands of people on Sunday joined protest marches in Croatia against a surging far right following a spate of incidents that have fuelled both ethnic and political tensions in the European Union country. Gatherings dubbed “United against fascism” were organised in four major cities, including the capital, Zagreb. The crowd chanted “we are all antifascists!” as they pledged to counter what they described as a bid by right-wing groups to spread fear and silence opponents. Protesters demanded also that the authorities curb hard right groups and their frequent use of pro-fascist symbols relating to Croatia’s World War II pro-Nazi puppet state.

4.4 magnitude earthquake strikes western Nepal province

kathamandu: Nepal’s Bajhang district of Sudur Paschim province was hit by a 4.4 magnitude earthquake on Sunday. There were no immediate reports of any damage caused by the earthquake, officials said. The epicentre of the quake that struck at 12:09 pm (local time) was Saipal mountain in Bajhang district, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre. The tremors were also felt by people living in the neighbouring districts, including Bajura, in the westernmost province, NEMRC said. Nepal lies in one of the most active tectonic zones, making it extremely vulnerable to earthquakes, and experiences multiple quakes in any given year.