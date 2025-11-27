World Briefs

Iran adds new gasoline price tier starting in December

tehran: Iran will introduce a new gasoline price tier on December 6, raising the cost of fuel purchased beyond monthly quotas to 50,000 rials (about 4 cents on the Iranian exchange market) per litre, officials said, in a shift that adds a third pricing level to the country’s long-running subsidy system. Under the revised structure, motorists will continue to receive 60 litres per month at the subsidized rate of 15,000 rials. A second tier of 100 litres will remain available for 30,000 rials. Any consumption beyond those limits will now be charged at 50,000 rials — a price that until recently was available only through unofficial station cards kept by fuel-pump attendants.

Pakistan’s KP CM stages dharna outside Adiala Jail

peshawar: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Thursday staged a dharna near Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi after he was denied a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan for the eighth time. Khan, 73, has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases. Afridi, accompanied by PTI workers, planned to march towards the prison but was stopped by a heavy police contingent at Factory Naka, forcing him to hold the protest there. He offered prayers at the sit-in, led by Punjab provincial assembly legislator Hafiz Farhat Abbas. Speaking to reporters, the chief minister said police had blocked him.