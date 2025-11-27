World Briefs

Lebanon and Cyprus finalise sea border agreement

beirut: Lebanon and Cyprus signed a long-delayed sea border agreement on Wednesday, ending an almost 20-year impasse that had stalled some oil and gas exploration in the Mediterranean Sea, as Europe seeks alternatives to Russian fuel. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides signed the agreement at the Baabda presidential palace outside the Lebanese capital, Beirut, finalising an initial deal first inked in 2007. Christodoulides called the deal a “historic agreement” in a joint press conference with Aoun, who in turn said the signing sends “a clear ... invitation” to anyone who wants to cooperate with Lebanon.

Pak Navy conducts test launch of anti-ship ballistic missile

karachi: The Pakistani Navy has successfully test-fired an indigenously developed ship-launched anti-ship ballistic missile, the military has said. According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the test was conducted on Tuesday “from a locally produced naval platform, enhancing the country’s defence capabilities.” The missile is capable of striking both sea and land targets with high accuracy, the ISPR said, adding that it is equipped with advanced guidance technology and enhanced manoeuvrability features. A spokesperson for the Pakistan Navy said the successful test reflects the country’s growing technological expertise.