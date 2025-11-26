World Briefs

EU’s top court tells Poland to recognise same-sex marriages

Warsaw: The European Union’s highest court on Tuesday ordered Poland to recognise same-sex marriages registered in other EU countries even if Polish law does not permit them. EU countries have the obligation to recognise a marriage between two EU citizens of the same sex lawfully concluded in another EU state, the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled. The ruling addressed the case of a Polish couple who married in Berlin in 2018 and later wanted to move back to Poland. Polish authorities refused to transcribe and recognise the couple’s German marriage certificate. LGBTQ+ individuals for decades have been fighting for equal rights in Poland.

5 killed, including 3 children, in crash on Colorado highway

Franktown: Five people were killed, including three children, in a three-vehicle crash on a Colorado highway on Monday, authorities said. The crash happened just after 4:30 pm when the driver of a Toyota hatchback lost control in the Franktown area south of Denver, the Colorado State Patrol said in a news release. The southbound Toyota went off the right shoulder, then returned to the roadway and rolled onto the northbound lane, where it hit a northbound Ford sedan head-on before striking a Ford pickup truck. The driver of the Toyota, who was ejected when the vehicle started to roll, died on the scene, the state patrol said.