World Briefs

5 arrested in Nepal for their role in vandalism and arson at SC building

kathmandu: Five people have been arrested for their involvement in vandalism and arson at Nepal’s Supreme Court building near Singhdurbar Secretariat complex in Kathmandu during the Gen Z protests in September, police said on Monday. Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar Bhattarai, who is also the spokesperson for the Kathmandu District Police Circle, announced the arrest of suspects during a press conference here. Those arrested include Raju Pariyar and Jyoti Thapa Ghatani, among others. Some other people are also involved in the arson, and their names would be made public as soon as the police identify them, he said.

4 UK police officers face misconduct charges in Harshita Brella murder case

london: Four police officers in the UK have been accused of misconduct on Monday over their handling of abuse allegations reported by Harshita Brella, the Delhi woman later found dead in a car boot with her husband Pankaj Lamba on the run as the main suspect. The UK’s Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) concluded that the Northamptonshire Police officers had a case to answer after the 24-year-old had reached out the force to report domestic abuse suffered at the hands of Lamba at their home in in Corby, Northamptonshire, in the East Midlands region of England. A manhunt remains ongoing since her body was recovered in London on Nov 14 last year.