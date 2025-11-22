World Briefs

Pakistan: 20 killed in chemical factory blast in Punjab

lahore: At least 20 people were killed and several injured following a explosion in a chemical factory in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Friday, officials said. The incident took place in the morning in the Faisalabad district of Punjab, some 130 km from Lahore. A report of the district administration on Friday morning said the incident took place early after a boiler at the factory exploded, causing the collapse of the nearby structures. However, the Punjab Emergency Services Rescue 1122 and Faisalabad Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar later attributed the explosion to a gas leak.

Russian hacking suspect wanted by FBI arrested on Thai resort island

bangkok: Police have arrested a suspected Russian hacker on the Thai resort island of Phuket who was wanted by the FBI on allegations he was behind cyberattacks on US and European government agencies, officials said. The 35-year-old, who entered Thailand on October 30 at Phuket Airport, was taken into custody earlier this month at his hotel and is now being held pending possible extradition, Thai police said. The suspect’s name was not released but Russian state-run news agency Russia Today identified him as Denis Obrezko, a native of Stavropol. It reported that his relatives confirmed the November 6 arrest and were planning to fight his extradition to the United States.