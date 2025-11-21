World Briefs

Imran Khan’s sister Aleema appears before anti-terrorism court in Pak

islamabad: Aleema Khan, the sister of Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, on Thursday appeared before an anti-terrorism court after nearly a dozen botched arrest warrants. Aleema had been summoned by the ATC Rawalpindi in a case related to a protest by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on November 26, 2024. The case, registered at Sadiqabad Police Station of the city, includes charges of protesting against the government, chanting anti-government slogans, vandalism, and stone-pelting. She finally appeared in court after the threat of property seizure following 11 arrest warrants, frozen bank accounts, and an order to block her national identity card and passport.

Lebanon’s most wanted drug trafficker taken into custody

beirut: Lebanon’s most wanted drug trafficker was arrested Thursday after years on the run, authorities said. Noah Zeiter was taken into custody during a raid near the eastern city of Baalbeck, according to a high-ranking military official. Zeiter eventually turned himself in to military intelligence after a standoff. The official spoke on condition on anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak to the media. The Lebanese army didn’t disclose Zeiter’s name, but referred to the captive by his initials. Lebanon’s army has been cracking down on the country’s illicit drugs network.