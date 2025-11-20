World Briefs

Poland to shut Russia’s last consulate in the country

warsaw: Poland’s foreign minister said Wednesday that he will order the closure of the last Russian consulate still operating in the country after authorities said two Ukrainian citizens working for Moscow are suspected of blowing up a railway line in Poland. Radek Sikorski said he had repeatedly warned Russia that its diplomatic and consular presence would be reduced further if it didn’t cease hostile actions against Poland, Polish news agency PAP reported. “In connection with this, though it will not be our full response, I have decided to withdraw consent for the operation of the last Russian consulate in Gdansk,” he said. He added that Russia would be formally notified within hours.

Lithuania to reopen border crossings with Russia-allied Belarus

vilnius: The Lithuanian government decided Wednesday to reopen the country’s two border crossings with Belarus, weeks after they were closed following disruptions at the capital’s airport caused by balloons used to smuggle cigarettes across the frontier. The government in Vilnius said in late October it would keep the crossings closed for a month, with some exemptions. Officials in Lithuania view the balloon disruption as a deliberate act by Russia-allied Belarus. Lithuania’s Cabinet decided to reopen the crossings at Medininkai and Šalcininkai on Thursday. Neighbouring Poland this week reopened two crossings with Belarus.