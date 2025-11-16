World Briefs

Interpol drops case against aide of ex-Pak PM Imran Khan

lahore: The Interpol has closed a case related to Pakistan’s request seeking an arrest warrant against Moonis Elahi, a close aide of jailed former premier Imran Khan, according to officials. The Pakistan government had sought Interpol’s assistance in apprehending the former federal minister, who moved to Spain following a massive crackdown on Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) about three years ago. “The General Secretariat of International Criminal Police Organisation – Interpol – hereby certifies that as of today Mr Moonis Elahi is not subject to an Interpol notice or diffusion,” according to a statement by Interpol.

B’desh beefs up security ahead of special tribunal’s verdict

dhaka: Security agencies are on high alert in Bangladesh ahead of a special tribunal’s verdict in a case against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina over alleged crimes against humanity committed during the anti-government protests last year. “The law enforcement agencies have already completed their necessary preparations” to prevent unpleasant events across the country, Home Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury was quoted as saying by the state-run BSS news agency. Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT-BD) will deliver the verdict against 78-year-old Hasina on Monday. Hasina’s supporters say the charges against her are politically motivated.