World Briefs

California revokes 17,000 driver’s licenses for immigrants

new york: California plans to revoke 17,000 commercial driver’s licenses given to immigrants after discovering the expiration dates went past when the drivers were legally allowed to be in the US, state officials said on Wednesday. The announcement follows harsh criticism from the Trump administration about California and other states granting licenses to people in the country illegally. The issue was thrust into the public’s consciousness in August, when a tractor-trailer driver not authorised to be in the US made an illegal U-turn and caused a crash in Florida that killed three people. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Wednesday that California’s action to revoke these licenses is an admission that the state acted improperly, even though it previously defended its licensing standards.

Travel restriction on Nepal’s former police chief Khapung

kathmandu: A high level commission formed to investigate the incidents related to Gen Z protests on September 8 and 9 that led to regime change in Nepal on Thursday restricted the country’s former police chief from travelling abroad. A meeting of the commission, headed by Gauri Bahadur Karki, decided to impose the travel restriction on former Inspector General of Police Chandra Kuber Khapung, whose term ended on Monday, prohibiting him from leaving the Kathmandu Valley.