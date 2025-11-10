World Briefs

China, Japan embroil in major diplomatic row over Taiwan

beijing: A Chinese diplomat’s aggressive comments threatening Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for her remarks about Tokyo’s potential involvement in any Chinese action over Taiwan have stirred up a major diplomatic row between the two countries. Japan on Monday lodged a stern protest with China over Chinese Consul General in Osaka Xue Jian’s social media post in which he threatened to “cut off dirty neck without a moment of hesitation” while citing a news article on Takaichi’s remarks in parliament. “We must say that the post is extremely inappropriate for a Chinese diplomatic mission head,” Japan’s government spokesman Minoru Kihara was quoted as saying by the Japanese news agency, Kyodo.

Indian student dies in US after suffering from severe cough, chest pain

new york: A 23-year-old Indian student, who graduated recently and was looking for a job, has died after reportedly being sick with a severe cough and chest pain. Rajyalakshmi Yarlagadda, alias Raji, from Andhra Pradesh graduated recently from Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, according to a GoFundMe campaign launched by her cousin Chaitanya YVK in Denton city, Texas. She came to the US with hopes of building a bright future for her family who are marginal farmers in Karmechedu village of Bapatla district, according to the fundraiser. Raji fell sick with a severe cough and chest pain for few days.