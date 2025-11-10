World Briefs

Bodies of missing Indian father-daughter duo recovered in Nepal

kathmandu: The bodies of an Indian man and his teenage daughter, who visited Nepal as tourists and had gone missing since last month, were recovered from a mountain area near a monastery on Sunday, police said. The Armed Police Force (APF) recovered the bodies of 52-year-old Jignes Kumar Lallubhai Patel and his 17-year-old daughter from near Maleripa Monastery at Disyang in Manang district, AFP deputy spokesperson Shailendra Thapa said. The duo had left Gyalsen Hotel at Disyang on October 20, informing the hotel staff that they were going to the Maleripa Monastery.

UK sends military experts, equipment to Belgium after drone sightings

london: Britain is sending equipment and personnel to Belgium after a spate of drone sightings near airports, the head of the UK military said Sunday. In the past week both Belgium’s main international airport at Brussels and Liege, one of Europe’s biggest cargo airports, were forced to close temporarily because of drone incursions. That came after a series of unidentified drone flights near a military base where US nuclear weapons are stored. Air Chief Marshal Richard Knighton, the head of Britain’s armed forces, said the UK had agreed to “deploy our people, our equipment to Belgium to help them,” after a request from Belgian authorities.Drone incidents across Europe have forced airports to suspend flights at a time.