World Briefs

Belgium: Drone sightings halt flights at major European airport

brussels: Flights out of one of Europe’s biggest cargo airports were briefly suspended after drones were spotted, an airport official said Friday, an incident that comes amid a spate of incidents around Belgium in recent weeks. Christian Delcourt, the head of communications for Liege airport, said drones forced a sequence of flight interruptions between 9 pm Thursday and 1 am Friday, and again between 7 am and 8 am on Friday, when full operations resumed.

Tanzania charges dozens with treason over violence linked to election

doloma: Prosecutors in Tanzania on Friday charged dozens of people with treason over their alleged roles in violence surrounding the country’s disputed election. The charge sheet identified 76 suspects accused of intending to obstruct the October 29 election “for the purpose of intimidating” the authorities in Dar es Salaam, the commercial capital. In addition to treason, the suspects also face criminal conspiracy charges. Tanzania is reeling from violence following an election.