World Briefs

Drone sightings disrupt flights at Belgium’s main airport

brussels: Flights at Belgium’s main international airport remained disrupted on Wednesday after drone sightings overnight forced it to close temporarily, and Prime Minister Bart De Wever called a meeting with senior ministers to discuss safety concerns. It was the first time that the airport in Brussels had been shut down by drones. It comes after a series of unidentified drone flights over the weekend near a military base where US nuclear weapons are stored. Brussels Airport said delays and cancellations were still possible after the Tuesday evening shutdown “for safety reasons” and apologised, saying that “the safety of our passengers and staff remains our top priority.”

Japan deploys troops to counter surge in bear attacks

tokyo: Japan deployed troops Wednesday to the northern prefecture of Akita to help contain a surge of bear attacks that have terrorised residents in the mountainous region. Reports of unexpected encounters with bears are now being reported almost daily ahead of hibernation season as the bears forage for food. The animals have been seen roaming near schools, train stations, supermarkets and even at a hot springs resort. Some of the encounters have resulted in injuries and even human deaths. The growing bear population’s encroachment into residential areas is happening in a region with a rapidly ageing and declining human population.