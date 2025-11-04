World Briefs

Former US Vice-President Dick Cheney dies aged 84

washington: Dick Cheney, the hard-charging conservative who became one of the most powerful and polarising vice presidents in US history and a leading advocate for the invasion of Iraq, has died at age 84. The quietly forceful Cheney served father and son presidents, leading the armed forces as defence chief during the Persian Gulf War under President George H.W. Bush before returning to public life as vice president under Bush’s son, George W. Bush. Cheney was, in effect, the chief operating officer of the younger Bush’s presidency.

Strike by aircraft engineers disrupts Pia’s flights

karachi: An unannounced strike by aircraft engineers since Monday night has severely disrupted flights of national carrier Pakistan International Airlines. The strike has led to the cancellation of at least eight international flights and numerous domestic flights of the national airlines which has now sought help from other carriers to provide aircraft engineers to resume operations. Hundreds of passengers were left stranded at the airports in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi since Monday night after engineers refused to issue safety clearances for scheduled flights. Hafeez Khan, an official of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), said they and the CAA would be taking strong disciplinary action against the involved engineers for causing flight disruptions.