World Briefs

Tanzania’s President Hassan sworn in after deadly protests

dadoma: Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan was sworn in on Monday at a ceremony limited to invited guests, following a disputed election that sparked deadly protests after two main opposition candidates were barred from running. The ceremony was held on government-owned grounds in the administrative capital of Dodoma, a departure from the past, when the president took the oath at packed football stadiums that were open to the public. Tension remained high in the commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, following three days of election protests. Gas stations and grocery shops were closed, with streets nearly empty as government employees continued to work from home.

Mexican mayor killed during Day of the Dead celebrations

uruapan: A mayor in Mexico’s western state of Michoacan was shot dead in a plaza in front of dozens of people who had gathered for Day of the Dead festivities, authorities said. Local politicians in Mexico are frequently victims of political and organised crime violence. The mayor of the Uruapan municipality, Carlos Alberto Manzo Rodriguez, was gunned down Saturday night in the town’s historic centre. He was rushed to a hospital, where he later died, according to state prosecutor Carlos Torres Pina. A city council member and a bodyguard were also injured in the attack.