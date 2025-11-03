World Briefs

One dead after blast in counter-terror building in NW Pakistan

peshawar: An explosion at the Counter Terrorism Department police station on Sunday left one official dead and two injured in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan, police said. The blast occurred inside the ammunition depot of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) station located in the congested University Road in Peshawar, the capital city of the province, police said. The explosion was reportedly caused by old explosive material stored in the depot.

Iraq’s foreign minister calls for disarmament of ‘PKK elements’ in north

baghdad: Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Sunday called on Kurdish separatist fighters who have withdrawn to the country’s north after waging a decades-long insurgency in Turkiye to disarm. Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, began laying down its arms in July in a symbolic ceremony in northern Iraq after withdrawing its fighters from Turkiye to Iraq as part of a peace effort with Ankara. But armed “PKK elements” remain in northern Iraq. said: “We support the agreement between Turkiye and the PKK and look forward to the implementation of this agreement and the resolution of the PKK issue.”