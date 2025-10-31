World Briefs

Imran Khan’s party candidate wins Senate seat in KPK

peshawar: Khurram Zeeshan, candidate of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s party, was on Thursday elected with a thumping majority as a senator on the general seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The seat had fallen vacant following the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shibli Faraz, who was the opposition leader in the Senate, after he was convicted in cases pertaining to the May 9, 2023 riots. A minimum of 75 votes were needed to win the seat.

South Korean, Japanese leaders vow to improve ties in face of uncertainty

gyeongju: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Japan’s new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met in their first summit Thursday, pledging to strengthen ties that have been frequently strained by their bitter wartime history. Their meeting in South Korea came after both launched charm offensives toward US President Donald Trump, who visited their countries and pressed the two key US allies to complete their massive US investment pledges.

Pakistan security forces kill 18 terrorists in Balochistan province

karachi: Pakistan security forces killed 18 terrorists in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBO) in restive Balochistan province, the army said on Thursday. In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army, said that two separate intelligence-based operations were conducted in the Chiltan mountain range of Quetta district and Buleda in Kech district on Wednesday night. Terrorists exchanged fire after being engaged by security forces at their hideouts, the statement said. “After an intense fire exchange, 14 terrorists were killed in Chiltan and another four in Kech,” it said.