World Briefs

British PM arrives in Turkiye to discuss Eurofighter jet deal

ankara: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Turkiye on Monday, aiming to advance negotiations on a multi-billion-dollar sale of Eurofighter Typhoon jets to enhance Ankara’s air capabilities. Starmer is scheduled to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on regional and bilateral issues. In July, Turkiye and the UK signed a preliminary deal for the Eurofighters, which are manufactured by a consortium comprising the UK, Germany, Italy and Spain and led by Britain’s BAE Systems. The deal followed Germany’s reported decision to lift its longstanding opposition to the sale of the jets to Turkiye.

Seven security personnel injured in bomb blast in Pak’s Balochistan

islamabad: At least seven security personnel were injured on Monday when a roadside bomb hit their convoy in Pakistan’s troubled province of Balochistan, police said. A passerby was also injured in the attack that targeted the convoy of Kech Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bashir Barech in the Turbat area of the province, but the officer was safe. Kech Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Zohaib Mohsin told Dawn news portal that the attack took place at Press Club road there. “The bomb, which was planted in a motorcycle, was triggered using a remote control when the DC’s convoy was passing by the area,” he said, adding that five Levies personnel and a passerby were injured in the incident.