World Briefs

Balloons from Belarus disrupt Lithuanian airport for 2nd day

Vilnius: Flights at Lithuania’s main airport were disrupted on two successive nights in the latest of a string of incidents involving suspected sightings of balloons used to smuggle cigarettes from neighbouring Belarus. Authorities plan to discuss possible consequences on Monday. Vilnius Airport said that air traffic was suspended at 9:35 pm on Saturday and airspace over the airport was reopened at 3:30 am Sunday, leading to four flight cancellations and seven diversions. On Friday night, a suspension of similar length at Vilnius Airport and at the airport in Kaunas led to a total of 10 cancellations and four diverted flights.

London police arrest sex offender, asylum-seeker mistakenly released

London: London police said on Sunday they arrested a convicted sex offender and asylum-seeker who was mistakenly released from prison in a blunder that has embarrassed the government. The Metropolitan Police said Ethiopian national Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu was arrested in the Finsbury Park area in north London. Police said he will be returned to the custody of the Prison Service. Before he was released in error, Kebatu had already been in national news because his arrest earlier this year over the sexual assault of a teenage girl triggered a wave of angry anti-migrant protests. Authorities said they were alerted Friday afternoon that Kebatu, 38, was released by mistake.