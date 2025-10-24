World Briefs

Indian student dies of cardiac arrest in Dubai

dubai: An 18-year-old Indian student, recipient of the UAE Golden Visa, died of cardiac arrest in Dubai during Diwali celebrations, local media reported. Vaishnav Krishnakumar, a first-year BBA Marketing student at Middlesex University Dubai, reportedly collapsed during a Diwali celebration on Tuesday at Dubai International Academic City, the Gulf News reported on Wednesday. He was rushed to the hospital, but the doctors declared him “brought dead due to cardiac arrest,” the report added. According to the family, the Dubai Police Forensic Department is conducting further investigations, adding that Vaishnav had no known heart problems. Teachers and classmates remembered Vaishnav as a bright, caring, and inspiring young man whose sudden death has left the Indian community in sorrow.

Pakistan’s KPK CM stages protest after meeting with Imran Khan denied

peshawar: Pakistan’s northwestern Province Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister Suhail Afridi on Thursday staged a sit-in on Adiala Road in Rawalpindi district after being denied a meeting with jailed former Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan. Talking to protestors gathered on the occasion, Afridi accused the authorities of flouting court orders and called the denial evidence of the judiciary’s helplessness. Afridi’s security detail and Rawalpindi police were put on alert, and commuters caught in the gridlock faced significant difficulties. During the protest, PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) workers chanted slogans in support of Afridi and the party. Speaking to the media after the demonstration, Afridi said that despite court orders, he was not allowed to meet his party’s founder. The founder, Imran Khan, will not gain freedom through confrontational rallies.