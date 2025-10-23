World Briefs

Pakistani teen jailed for life for stabbing schoolmate in UK

london: A UK-born schoolboy of Pakistani heritage was on Wednesday sentenced to life imprisonment for stabbing a 15-year-old pupil to death with a hunting knife at their school in Sheffield, northern England. Mohammed Umar Khan, also 15, was named by South Yorkshire Police after the automatic age-related reporting restrictions on his identification were lifted by Justice Naomi Ellenbogen. At a sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court, the judge ruled that Khan must spend a minimum of 16 years behind bars.

Terrorist killed in nW Pakistan

peshawar: Pakistani security forces killed a terrorist and injured several others on Wednesday in an intelligence-based operation in the country’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to officials. The operation was conducted in the Bajaur district of the province. It was part of ongoing efforts against an outlawed militant group operating in the region, according to the official. Security forces launched the operation in the Shahi Tangi forest, where the militants were reportedly hiding in a cave.