World Briefs

Chaman border crossing partially reopens after Pak-Afghan ceasefire

Karachi: The Chaman border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan has partially reopened following a ceasefire between the two countries, after days of violent clashes along the border left several people dead on both sides. Several Afghan families started crossing the southwestern border in Balochistan province on Monday, while multiple Afghan-bound containers were also moved. The Chaman border was sealed when the Pakistan and Afghanistan conflict started, leaving nearly 400 containers carrying goods from the Karachi port stranded at the border. A similar situation was witnessed at the Spin Boldak border crossing in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where containers coming into Pakistan were stranded.

Dozens of South Koreans repatriated from Cambodia

Seoul: About 50 South Koreans repatriated from Cambodia have been formally arrested on accusations that they worked for online scam organisations in the Southeast Asian country. They are among the 64 South Koreans who were detained in Cambodia over the past several months and were flown to South Korea on a charter flight Saturday. Upon arrival, they were detained while police investigated whether they voluntarily joined scam organisations in Cambodia or were forced to work there. Online scamshave risen sharply since the COVID-19 pandemic.