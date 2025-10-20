World Briefs

N Korean soldier defects to S Korea across rivals’ fortified border

Seoul: A North Korean soldier defected to South Korea across the rivals’ heavily fortified border on Sunday, South Korea’s military said. The military took custody of the soldier who crossed the central portion of the land border, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. It said the soldier expressed a desire to resettle in South Korea. It was the first reported defection by a North Korean soldier since a North Korean staff sergeant fled to South Korea via the border’s eastern section in August 2024. Despite the two border crossings, it isn’t common for North Koreans to defect via the land border.

Germany’s Munich Airport closed following drone reports

Munich: Germany’s Munich Airport was temporarily closed Saturday night following reports of drones that authorities were unable to verify, federal police said. The airport, one of Germany’s largest, reopened before midnight, federal police said. Air traffic was operating normally on Sunday morning, the airport said. “Suspicious observations” were reported by several people, including security officials and airport employees, federal police and the airport, the airport said. The sightings occurred around 10 pm local time Saturday for roughly 30 minutes and again around 11 pm for another half-hour. The impact on flights and passengers was minor, the airport said Sunday.