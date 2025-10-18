World Briefs

Pak’s Naval chief visits US, holds talks with us military leaders

islamabad: Pakistan’s Naval chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf visited the US and held talks with military leaders to enhance defence ties between the two countries, the army said on Friday. According to a statement, the visit by the Chief of the Naval Staff was part of ongoing efforts to further strengthen bilateral maritime cooperation and defence engagements. During the visit, the Naval Chief called on US Deputy Chief of Naval Operations, Vice Admiral Yvette Davids, and Acting Vice Commandant of the US Coast Guard, Vice Admiral Thomas G. Allan Jr. Matters of professional interest, regional security dynamics, and avenues for professional training and maritime cooperation were discussed during these meetings, it said.

In a regional first, Uruguay passes law allowing euthanasia

montevideo: Uruguay’s senate has passed a law decriminalising euthanasia, putting the South American nation among a handful of other countries where seriously ill patients can legally obtain help to end their lives. The move made on Wednesday makes Uruguay the first country in predominantly Catholic Latin America to allow euthanasia via legislation. Colombia and Ecuador have decriminalized the practice through Supreme Court decisions. In Chile, left-wing President Gabriel Boric recently revived a push for the approval of an euthanasia bill long stalled in the Senate. Fierce debates and spirited activism around the practice has gripped the region in recent years.