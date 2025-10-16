World Briefs

PTI’s Suhail Afridi sworn in as CM of Pakistan’s KPK province

peshawar: Suhail Afridi, leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was sworn in as the 30th Chief Minister of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province on Wednesday evening, a day after a court ordered the governor to administer the oath. Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday ordered Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to administer the oath to Sohail Afridi, nominated by PTI founder and jailed former prime minister Imran Khan. Kundi administered the oath to PTI MPA (Member of the Provincial Assembly) Sohail Afridi at the Governor’s House in Peshawar.

Ukrainian officials meet with US weapons manufacturers

kyiv: A Ukrainian government delegation has met with prominent American weapons manufacturers during a US visit, a senior Kyiv official said Wednesday, before President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s meeting with US counterpart Donald Trump at the White House later this week. A delegation led by the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, Andrii Yermak, and Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko met with representatives of Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, Yermak wrote in a Telegram post. Yermak didn’t disclose what was discussed during the talks, but said that his country’s cooperation with the two companies “continues to grow” as Ukraine looks for further help resisting Russia’s all-out war.