Powerful blast at Tennessee military explosives plant

mcewen: A powerful blast ripped through a military explosives manufacturing plant in rural Tennessee on Friday morning, rattling homes miles away and bringing emergency responders to the scene, authorities and residents said. The explosion happened at Accurate Energetic Systems near the town of Bucksnort, about 97 km southwest of Nashville, the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office said. The agency asked people in a social media post to avoid the area to allow responders to do their work. Emergency responders could not yet go in because there continue to be explosions, Hickman County Advanced EMT David Stewart told The Associated Press by telephone. He said he didn’t have any details on whether anyone had been hurt.

‘Russia, US may resume talks on weapons of mass destruction control’

moscow: Russia and the US could resume bilateral dialogue on controlling weapons of mass destruction, a prominent Russian daily reported on Friday, quoting a top arms control negotiator, even as relations between the two Cold War rivals remain at their lowest point over the Kremlin’s military campaign in Ukraine. “Recently, the American delegation has become more active in the work of the Conference on Disarmament. The rhetoric toward our country has noticeably changed, and sweeping anti-Russian accusations related to the Ukrainian crisis have ceased.