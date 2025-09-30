World Briefs

US deports 120 Iranians back to hiome in immigration crackdown

tehran: Iran said Tuesday that 120 Iranians detained in the United States for illegally entering the country will be returned to Iran in the coming days. As many as 400 Iranians would be returning to Iran as part of the deal with the US, Iranian state television said, citing Hossein Noushabadi, the director-general for parliamentary affairs at Iran’s Foreign Ministry. The report said the first planeload of Iranians would arrive in one or two days. The US has not acknowledged striking a deportation deal with Iran. The New York Times first reported the deportations.

Nepal welcomes its new Kumari - the Living Goddess

kathmandu: A two-and-a-half-year-old girl has been chosen as Nepal’s new Kumari, or Living Goddess. Arya Tara Shakya assumed the traditional Kumari throne on Tuesday. She officially entered the Kumari House, located in Basantapur in the heart of Kathmandu, during a special ceremony held at an auspicious time on Tuesday, according to Uddhav Karmacharya, a priest at the Taleju Bhawani Temple in Kathmandu. The Kumari is selected from among Shakya girls before they experience their first menstruation. The outgoing Kumari recently retired at the age of 12 after her first menstruation.