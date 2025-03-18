World Briefs

Fear at Antarctica base as man accused of attacking colleague

Cape Town: A member of a South African research team that is confined for more than a year at an isolated Antarctica base was put under psychological evaluation there after he allegedly assaulted and sexually harassed colleagues, government officials said. The problems at the SANAE IV base were first reported by South Africa’s Sunday Times newspaper, which said it had seen an email from a team member to authorities last month claiming the man had attacked the base leader and made threats. The email pleaded for help. “His behavior has escalated to a point that is deeply disturbing,” the email read. “I remain deeply concerned about my own safety, constantly wondering if I might become the next victim.” The report said the man allegedly made a death threat.

Nepal police thwarts attempt to smuggle foreign currency to china

Kathmandu: The Nepal police have arrested a Nepali man as it thwarted an attempt to smuggle a huge cache of illegal foreign currency to China and seized a huge cache of USD and Euros from a truck, a statement said on Tuesday. A special team of police dispatched from Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office on Monday night recovered NRs 25 crores ($1,804,947) during a security check in Tokha Municipality, about 20 km from Kathmandu, and arrested Kusang Lama aka Fuchche, the driver of the truck.