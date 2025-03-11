World Briefs

12 dead, dozens hurt as bus overturns on highway in South Africa

Johannesburg: A bus overturned on a highway on Tuesday and passengers were thrown out of it, killing at least 12 people and injuring 45 in the South African city of Johannesburg, emergency services said. Emergency crews were trying to lift the bus back onto its wheels to see if any more victims were trapped underneath it, said William Nthladi, a spokesperson for the city’s Ekurhuleni Emergency Management. “On arrival we found patients lying across the road,” Nthladi said. The early-morning crash happened on a highway near Johannesburg’s main O.R. Tambo International Airport.

Indian student goes missing while vacationing in Dominican Republic

New York: A 20-year-old Indian student has gone missing while on vacation in the Dominican Republic and US federal law enforcement agencies are working with authorities in the Caribbean country in the probe into her disappearance. Sudiksha Konanki is a citizen of India and a permanent resident of the United States. A student at the University of Pittsburgh, Konanki was vacationing with five female college friends at a resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, when she went missing on March 6, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said it continues to assist and support the US federal law enforcement agencies.