World Briefs

A boat capsizes in Congo and 25 are dead, victims are footballers

Kinshasa: A boat has capsized in southwestern Congo and killed 25 people, many of them soccer players, authorities said Monday. The players were returning from a match in Mushie city in Maï-Ndombe province on Sunday night when the vessel capsized on the Kwa River, said Alexis Mputu, the provincial spokesman. Mputu suggested that the poor visibility at night may have been a factor. At least 30 other people survived, said Renacle Kwatiba, the local administrator of Mushie territory.

King Charles calls for harmony in Commonwealth Day message

london: Britain’s King Charles III marked Commonwealth Day on Monday with a customary message as the Head of the 56-member organisation, including India, celebrating it as a source of strength and harmony in uncertain times. With ‘Together We Thrive’ as this year’s theme, the day is intended to unite the 2.7 billion Commonwealth citizens in celebration of their shared values and in pursuit of a common future. “In these uncertain times, where it is all too easy to believe that our differences are problems instead of a source of strength and an opportunity for learning, the Commonwealth’s remarkable collection of nations and peoples come together in the spirit of support and, crucially, friendship,” read the King’s message.