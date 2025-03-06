World Briefs

Airport in Haiti ready for international flights after violence

San Juan: An airport in southwestern Haiti is ready to receive international flights for the first time, officials said Wednesday, adding a safer option for commercial airlines that have halted all flights to the main airport in Port-au-Prince, where gang violence persists. The Antoine Simon Airport in the coastal city of Les Cayes, named after a Haitian president who led a rebellion in the early 1900s, operated for almost two decades before renovations began in 2013 to extend its runway. It is now Haiti’s third international airport, a development that is expected to boost the local economy and provide a new way for some nonprofits to distribute sorely needed aid.

Sri Lanka’s police chief Tennakoon hunted by his own force

Colombo: Deshabandu Tennakoon, theoretically still the island nation’s police chief, is being treated as a fugitive and his team members are on a trail to arrest him, police spokesman Buddhika Manathunga said here on Thursday. A warrant has been issued for arresting Tennakoon, under suspension since July 2024 and is on the run, and the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has been tasked with locating him. The Magistrate’s court in the southern town of Matara had last week ordered Tennakoon be arrested over a shooting incident in the town of Weligama, about 150 km southeast of Colombo, on December 30, 2023.