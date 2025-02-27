World Briefs

84 Indonesians taken out of scam centres in Myanmar to go home

Mae Sot: Eighty-four Indonesians freed from scam centers in Myanmar arrived at the Thai border city of Mae Sot earlier on Thursday in an ongoing repatriation effort that follows a crackdown by Thailand, Myanmar and China. Two buses with the Indonesians on board drove across the Second Thailand Myanmar Friendship Bridge, accompanied by police escort. The vehicles then entered a checkpoint area, where passengers were seen being taken in batches for a screening that includes a health check and identity verification. They were among more than 7,000 people from across the world currently being held in the Myanmar border town Myawaddy.

Austria getting new coalition govt without far-right election winner

Vienna: Three parties reached a deal on Thursday to form a new centrist Austrian government, five months after a far-right party won an election but later failed to form an administration. The conservative Austrian People’s Party, the centre-left Social Democrats and the liberal Neos agreed on a programme for a coalition after what Christian Stocker, who is expected to become chancellor, called “perhaps the most difficult negotiations on a government in the history of our country.” The country’s politicians broke a post-World War II record of 129 days to form a new government that dated to 1962.