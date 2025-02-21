World Briefs

Pakistan security forces kill 6 militants in raid in northwest

Peshawar: Security forces in Pakistan acting on intelligence raided a militant hideout in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban in the country’s northwest on Friday, triggering an intense shootout in which six militants were killed, the military said. The raid was carried out in Karak, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, the military said in a statement. An operation was underway to eliminate any other militants found there. The military provided no further details about the killed militants, but such operations are often conducted against the Pakistani Taliban, which are also known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP.

12 university students killed when bus, truck collide in Brazil

Sao Paulo: A bus carrying university students and a truck collided on a highway in southeastern Brazil, killing 12 passengers and injuring 21 others, authorities said Friday. The truck driver, who was also injured, tried to flee the scene of the crash late Thursday night on a highway near Nuporanga, a city about 370 kilometres from the state’s capital, but was caught and hospitalised. He was later charged with attempting to flee the scene, involuntary homicide and bodily harm. All of the dead were students from the University of Franca, officials said. The injured were taken to hospitals in the region.