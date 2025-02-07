World Briefs

China cries foul over India, others imposing curbs on DeepSeek

Beijing: After several countries, including India, clamped restrictions on officials accessing the newly-released Chinese AI tool DeepSeek, China on Thursday said such actions amounted to politicisation of trade and tech issues and vowed to protect the interests of its firms. China has all along opposed moves to overstretch the concept of national security or politicise trade and tech issues, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a media briefing here while replying to a question on several countries either banning the use of DeepSeek or restricting its use by officials over suspicions of data leaks. “We have never asked and will never ask any company or individual to collect or store data against laws,” Guo said, referring to apprehensions concerning China’s 2017 national intelligence law.

Britain revokes accreditation of Russian diplomat in tit-for-tat expulsion

London: Britain’s government revoked the accreditation of a Russian diplomat on Thursday in a tit-for-tat move after Moscow expelled a British official last year on spying allegations. Officials summoned Russian Ambassador Andrey Kelin to the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office to inform him of the decision. “This is in response to Russia’s unprovoked and baseless decision to strip the accreditation of a British diplomat in Moscow in November,” the Foreign Office said.