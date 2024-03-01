World Briefs

New office bearers elected for Pakistan’s Sikh body

Lahore: Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora was unanimously elected the Pradhan (president) of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) on Friday for a term of three years. Arora, a member of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, has also been made the ambassador to the Kartapur Corridor, replacing the incumbent Sardar Ameer Singh. Satwant Kaur, a woman member of the PSGPC, was elected as the general secretary. Incidentally, Arora has also been elected as a member of the Punjab Provincial Assembly on a minority seat in the February 8 general elections. He won on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) ticket.

Pak flight attendant slips away in Canada, second incident in week

Islamabad: A Pakistani flight steward slipped away after his flight landed in the Canadian city of Toronto, a media report said on Friday, a week after another cabin crew of the country’s flag carrier vanished, reportedly to claim citizenship of the country. Jibran Baloch, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight steward performed duties on the PIA flight PK-782 on Thursday. However, he failed to turn up for duty on the return flight. Following a search of his hotel room by the PIA staff, it was revealed that he had slipped away, Geo News reported.