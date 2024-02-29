World Briefs

US: Shooting in Orlando kills 1

orlando: At least one person is dead and several others were injured Wednesday night following a shooting in Orlando, Florida, police say. At approximately 11:00 pm Orlando Police officers responded to the area of Iron Wedge Drive and South Lake Orlando in reference to several shots fired, WFTV reported. Upon arrival, officers located multiple victims including one deceased. “We are working to identify all victims and their conditions. This is an ongoing investigation, once we have more information we will make that available,” police said.

EU to begin releasing billions of euros to Poland

Brussels: The European Union’s powerful Commission announced on Thursday that it will begin releasing billions of euros to Poland that were frozen over the previous government’s policies that the bloc said amounted to widespread backsliding on fundamental democratic principles.The move had been expected after Commission President Ursula von der Leyen promised “good news” last week to reward Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk for his efforts to overturn a series of measures imposed by the previous conservative government that went against EU judicial cornerstones. Thursday’s move cemented a sea change in relations. Both sides had openly clashed after the stridently nationalist Law and Justice party came to power in 2015 and implemented reforms that critics said placed Poland’s judiciary under political control.