World Briefs

Denmark closes probe into Nord Stream blasts

copenhagen: Denmark on Monday joined Sweden in closing its investigation into the 2022 explosions that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines, with authorities saying they concluded there was deliberate sabotage but “not the sufficient grounds” to pursue a criminal case. According to the Danish authorities, the investigation of the case “has been both complex and comprehensive”.

French journalist held in Ethiopia

nairobi: A French journalist has been detained in Ethiopia while visiting the country for a recent African Union summit, his employer said on Monday. Antoine Galindo, a Paris-based correspondent for the Africa Intelligence website, was detained in the capital Addis Ababa last on Thursday by plainclothes security officers, the news outlet’s publisher stated.