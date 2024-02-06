World Briefs

UK PM Sunak relieved King Charles III’s cancer caught early

london: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday that he was “shocked and sad” to learn that King Charles III has cancer but relieved that the illness was “caught early”. Buckingham Palace announced on Monday evening that the King has begun outpatient treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer. It was found during his recent treatment for an enlarged prostate but is not connected to that condition, the palace said.

Russian court orders arrest of bestselling writer over ukr support

moscow: A Moscow court ordered the arrest Tuesday of a bestselling detective novelist and dissident on charges of “justifying terrorism,” two months after he was pranked by two pro-Kremlin activists into expressing support for Ukraine on a phone call. Moscow’s Basmanny District Court ordered Grigory Chkhartishvili, who is known under the pen name Boris Akunin and lives abroad, to be taken into custody once he’s detained.

Top UNHR supports supports PTI and pakistan’s ex-pm Imran Khan

geneva/islamabad: Beleaguered former Pakistan prime minister and founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party Imran Khan on Tuesday received unexpected international support ahead of Thursday’s general elections when the UN human rights body deplored “all acts of violence against political parties and candidates.” The country will witness the general elections on February 8.