World Bank to approve $20 bn lending package for Pak

Islamabad: The World Bank is set to approve a $20 billion indicative lending package for Pakistan – a pioneering 10-year initiative to protect its funded projects from political transitions and focus on six targeted areas, according to a media report.

The programme, titled “Pakistan Country Partnership Framework 2025-35”, aims to improve social indicators in the most neglected but important areas, The Express Tribune newspaper reported, citing official documents.

It will focus on reducing child stunting, combating learning poverty, enhancing climate resilience, decarbonising the environment, expanding fiscal space, and boosting private investment to improve productivity.

These areas have broad support across the political spectrum and are expected to remain unaffected by government changes during the 2025-2035 period, which is anticipated to include at least three general elections.

This ‘Country Partnership Framework’ is scheduled to be approved by the World Bank board on January 14, following which the global lender’s Vice President for South Asia Martin Raiser is also expected to visit Islamabad.

According to the World Bank’s assessment, the planning framework “will help shield the programme from the country’s volatile polity and frequent swings in priorities and requests that follow government changes.”