World Bank pledges additional $2 bn to support Bangladesh

Dhaka: The World Bank on Tuesday said that it could mobilise an additional $2 billion in financing to Bangladesh in this fiscal year to support critical reforms, flood response, better air quality and health.

World Bank Country Director Abdoulaye Seck pledged the new assistance when he called on interim government’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Seck said that the World Bank “is committed to increasing lending to Bangladesh in this fiscal year to help the reform agenda of the Interim Government,” the chief adviser posted on X. “Seck informed that the World Bank can mobilise about $2 billion new financing in this fiscal year to support critical reforms, flood response, better air quality and health,” Yunus said in another post on X. Seck’s remarks came days after the US Agency for International Development (USAID)-Bangladesh on Sunday said it would provide $202.25 million in aid to Bangladesh to advance development, empower youth, strengthen democracy, improve health and expand trade and economic opportunities.