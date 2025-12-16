World Bank announces $120 mn in emergency support for Sri Lanka

Colombo: The World Bank on Monday announced $120 million in emergency support for Sri Lanka to assist the restoration activities after the devastating Cyclone Ditwah.

“In response to the Government’s request, the World Bank is making up to $120 million in emergency support available by repurposing funds from ongoing projects,” the WB said in a statement.

This fund will support recovery and help restore essential services and infrastructure, including health care, water, education, agriculture, and connectivity, in the areas hit hardest by the cyclone, it said.

In addition, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector arm of the World Bank Group, will continue to strengthen the private sector by providing advisory support and strategic investments in key sectors, the bank said. “Our hearts go out to every Sri Lankan affected by Cyclone Ditwah. We are inspired by how communities across the country have come together to support each other during this difficult time,” said Gevorg Sargsyan, World Bank Group Country Manager for Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

“The World Bank Group is committed to helping Sri Lanka restore livelihoods, accelerate economic recovery, and rebuild stronger, safer, and more resilient communities,” Sargsyan added. Till Monday, 644 people died, and 183 were missing as landslides, floods and rainfall caused widespread destruction.

While 6,163 houses were fully damaged, 1,12,171 houses were damaged partially, data from the Disaster Management Centre in

Colombo showed.