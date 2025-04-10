‘Won’t sit back’ - China reacts to Trump’s 125% tariffs, says doesn’t fear more US levies

China on Thursday issued a strong warning after US President Donald Trump sharply raised tariffs on Chinese imports to 125 percent, calling the move a serious threat to global trade norms and vowing to defend its national interests. Beijing criticized the tariff hike as a violation of international trade principles and warned that it would not remain passive in the face of such unilateral actions. “China will not allow the legitimate rights of its people to be harmed,” said foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian during a regular press briefing. He accused Washington of acting in isolation and insisted that such measures would ultimately backfire. “Actions like these go against global consensus and will not gain international support,” Lin said, as reported by Reuters.

In a separate statement, commerce ministry spokeswoman He Yongqian urged the US to work towards resolving the dispute through dialogue, but stressed that China would not hesitate to respond if talks failed. “We are open to discussions based on mutual respect, but we are also prepared to respond firmly if needed,” she said, according to AFP. The remarks from Beijing came shortly after Trump announced a temporary halt to higher tariffs for several other trade partners while singling out China for the steep increase. In a post on Truth Social, Trump cited what he described as China’s continued disregard for fair trade practices as the reason for the decision. “Effective immediately, tariffs on China will rise to 125 percent,” he wrote, accusing Beijing of taking advantage of international markets.

While Trump said other countries opted for negotiations instead of retaliation, he claimed China had shown a “lack of respect,” prompting his administration to act decisively. The latest exchange adds fuel to already strained trade relations between the two global powers, with both sides signaling little willingness to back down.