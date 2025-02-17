Woman killed as Israeli forces fire on returnees to S Lebanon

Beirut: A woman was killed and several other people wounded Sunday when Israeli forces opened fire on a group of residents attempting to return to the village of Houla in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese state-run news agency reported.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the incident, which comes two days before the deadline for implementation of a ceasefire agreement that ended the latest war between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah in late November, including a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon.

The original deadline was in late January but Israel and Lebanon agreed to extend it to Feb 18. Hours before they agreed to the extension on Jan 27, hundreds of protesters attempted to enter villages still occupied by the Israeli army to demand its withdrawal, and Israeli

forces opened fire in several locations, killing more than 20 people. Israel blamed Hezbollah for sending “rioters”.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported an Israeli airstrike on a bulldozer clearing roads blocked by the Israeli military near Marwahin. No casualties were reported.