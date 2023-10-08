‘Without water, there is no life’: Drought in Brazil’s Amazon sharpening fears for future

Manaus: Communities dependent on the Amazon rainforest’s waterways are stranded without supply of fuel, food or filtered water. Dozens of river dolphins perished and washed up on shore. And thousands of lifeless fish float on the water’s surface.

These are just the first grim visions of extreme drought sweeping across Brazil’s Amazon. The historically low water levels have affected hundreds of thousands of people and wildlife and, with experts predicting the drought could last until early 2024, the problems stand to intensify.

Raimundo Silva do Carmo, 67, makes his living as a fisherman, but these days has been struggling to simply find water. Like most rural residents in Brazil’s Amazon, do Carmo typically retrieves water untreated from the biome’s abundant waterways.

On Thursday morning, he was making his fourth trip of the day to fill a plastic bucket from a well dug into the cracked bed of Lake Puraquequara, just east of Amazonas state’s capital Manaus. “It’s dreadful work, even more so when the sun is hot,” do Carmo told The Associated Press. “We use the water to drink, to bathe, to cook. Without water, there is no life.”

Joaquim Mendes da Silva, a 73-year-old ship carpenter who has lived by the same lake for 43 years, said this drought is the worst he can recall. Area children stopped going to school a month ago because getting there by river became impossible. Eight Brazilian states recorded the lowest rainfall in the period from July to September in over 40 years, according to CEMADEN, Brazil’s disaster warning centre.

The drought has affected most of the main rivers in the Amazon, the world’s largest basin, which accounts for 20 per cent of the planet’s fresh water. And as of Friday, 42 of 62 municipalities in Amazonas had declared a state of emergency. Some 250,000 people have been affected by the drought so far, and that number may double by year’s end, according to the state’s civil defence authority.

In the Auati-Parana Extractive Reserve, about 450 miles west of Lake Puraquequara, over 300 riverine families are struggling to get food and other supplies.

Only small canoes with reduced cargo can manage the trip to the closest city.