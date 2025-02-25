Withdraw UN resolution: US to Kyiv

washington: The US has pressured Ukraine to withdraw its European-backed UN resolution demanding an immediate withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine in favour of an American proposal that does not mention Moscow’s invasion, a US official and a European diplomat said Sunday.

But Ukraine refused to pull its draft resolution, and the UN General Assembly will vote on it Monday, the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, two European diplomats said.

The 193-nation General Assembly then is expected to vote on the U.S. draft resolution, according to the diplomats and the

US official.