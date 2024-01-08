Dhaka: Newly-elected fifth-term Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said she looks after her people with motherly affection but did not think her gender is any impediment to her work. Refusing to be bracketed as a woman running the top office in Bangladesh, she said, “Actually when you run the country, you should not think about whether you are a man or a woman.

“When I took over power, I had heard many things about it. But when I work, when I start working, I never thought I am a woman, I had restrictions, no,” the 76-year-old leader told a press conference. “I try to work for my people and yes, I can tell you one thing. A woman as a mother (they) look after families, look after children, (I have) brought up children. With motherly affection, I look after my people. And I try to assist them and help them,” she replied to a question about the restrictions.