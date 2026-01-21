Wish the UN could do more, so we didn't need Board of Peace: Trump

New York/Washington: US President Donald Trump wished the UN, which has “never lived up to its potential”, could do more so there would be no need for 'Board of Peace' on Gaza that he said “might” replace the world organisation.

The newly-created 'Board of Peace' has been established by Trump to support the reconstruction of Gaza.

"Well, it might. The UN just hasn't been very helpful. I'm a big fan of the UN's potential, but it has never lived up to its potential,” Trump said at a press conference while responding to a question on whether he wants the Board of Peace to replace the UN.

Trump addressed a packed White House press briefing room on Tuesday on the one-year anniversary of his second term in office.

In his remarks at the press conference, which lasted 105 minutes, Trump said the US has just created the Board of Peace, “which I think is going to be amazing.

“I wish the United Nations could do more. I wish we didn't need a Board of Peace,” he said.

Trump said he settled eight wars in the first year of his second term, but the United Nations never helped him in one war.

“I mean, I guess I'm not blaming them. I didn't call them to help, but I got, you know, the Presidents and Prime Ministers together, we knocked heads, we got along, and they liked me,” Trump said.

“The UN should have settled every one of the wars that I settled. I never went to them. I never even thought to go to them. They should be able to settle those wars. They don't. I believe you got to let the UN continue, because the potential is so great,” he said.

During the press conference, he again repeated the claim that he settled eight wars, including between India and Pakistan, Kosovo and Serbia, the Congo and Rwanda and others.

Trump has invited several global leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to join the Board of Peace, seen as a rival to the United Nations, that will work towards bringing lasting peace to Gaza and embark on a "bold new approach" to resolve "global conflict”.

On Thursday, on the margins of the World Economic Forum, Trump will participate in the “Board of Peace Charter announcement”, where nations would be invited to sign the charter, joining the body aimed at Gaza’s redevelopment under his comprehensive plan to end the conflict.

A spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that the UN has coexisted alongside any number of organisations.

"There are regional organisations, subregional organisations, and various defence alliances around the world. Some of them, we have relationship agreements with," Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, had said Monday.

"Some of them, we don't. We would have to see in terms of details what the Board of Peace becomes as it actually is established to know what sort of relationship we would have with it," Haq said.

When asked whether the Secretary-General has received any invitation to be on the Board, Haq had said, “I'm not aware of any communication that we've received on any of this."