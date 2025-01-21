Winds picking up pace in Southern California, at least 2 new fires break out

Los Angeles: Indonesian rescuers recovered the bodies of at least 17 people who were swept away in flash floods or buried under tons of mud and rocks that hit hilly villages on the country’s main island of Java, officials said Tuesday. Eight people were missing.

Winds picked up on Tuesday in Southern California and at least a couple of new wildfires broke out as firefighters remained on alert in extreme fire weather two weeks after two major blazes started that are still burning in the Los Angeles area.

Gusts could peak at 70 mph (113 kph) along the coast and 100 mph (160 kph) in the mountains and foothills during extreme fire weather that is expected to last through Tuesday morning.

Wind speeds ranged from 35 mph ( 56 kph ) along the coast to 63 mph (101 kph) in the mountains overnight, according to National Weather Service reports.

“The conditions are ripe for explosive fire growth should a fire start,” said Andrew Rorke, a meteorologist with the weather service in Oxnard.

At least two small fires started in San Diego County. Evacuation orders were issued for the Lilac Fire, which had burned about 50 acres (20 hectares).